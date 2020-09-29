 Skip to main content
Firefighters hope to set back fires today to combat Badger Fire
breaking top story

Badger Fire

A Super Scooper collects water from Murtaugh Lake during firefighting efforts.

 InciWeb

HANSEN — Firefighters hope to be able to set their own fires Tuesday as they work to make a perimeter around the Badger Fire's last remaining uncontrolled area near Magic Mountain. 

If fuels and weather permits, crews will begin firing operations to join their lines with the main body of the fire east of Magic Mountain Ski Resort, the Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team said in their morning update.

Crews and aerial observers patrolling the other 89% of the fire perimeter have reported no heat from the fire.

The fire in the South Hills remained an estimated 89% contained on Tuesday morning. It has now burned an estimated 89,847 acres.

A high-pressure system will increase temperatures 7-9 degrees and relative humidity will fall below 20%, but winds remain light.  Forecasters expect similar weather throughout the week.

Air quality in the region is expected to remain in the good category for the next three days.

The number of people working the fire has decreased. There are now 362 people assigned to work on the fire, with eight helicopters, three dozers, and 19 engines.

Download PDF Badger Fire Tuesday map

Source: Data from National Interagency Fire Center. Map by Times-News.

