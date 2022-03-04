Fire destroys unoccupied home southeast of Burley

BURLEY — The Burley Fire Department was called to an unoccupied home on fire early Thursday morning.

“There were no injuries, which is always good,” Burley Fire Department Deputy Chief Casey Harman said.

The call came into the station at 12:06 a.m.

The home, 200 S. 300 E., was undergoing renovations, Harman said, but not much work had been done yet.

“When we arrived there was heavy fire showing out of the roof,” Harman said.

Harman said as an older home with many void spaces and it was a difficult fire to fight.

The difficulty was compounded by the roof starting to collapse when they arrived so firefighters could not enter the structure. They also dealt with mud that limited their access on the property.

“There are times when you just can’t get in,” Harman said.

The Burley department was assisted by Declo Fire Department and between the two agencies they brought four engines and two water tenders. Personnel included two fire chiefs and their crews.

The crews were on scene for about six hours.

“The home sustained enough damage that it is a total loss,” he said.

The cause or where the fire originally broke out is still undetermined and under investigation.

