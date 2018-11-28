RUPERT — Two elderly sisters lost their home Tuesday evening when it was destroyed by fire.
Rupert Fire Chief Roger Davis said the department was called to a mobile home at 201 E. Sixth St. at 8:01 p.m.
“When we got there it was fully involved,” Davis said. “The mobile homes tend to go up fast. It is a very sad thing, they lost everything inside.”
Both women were home and they were able to save their vehicles.
The women had four dogs; two were rescued but firefighters found two of the dogs deceased inside.
“It really adds to their loss,” Davis said.
Davis said the women stated that they saw “something in the furnace,” but what they saw is still unknown.
The investigation will continue Wednesday.
They did not have any insurance coverage, Davis said.
The women told authorities they had a place to stay for the night.
Nineteen firefighters responded to the blaze along with three engines. Crews returned to the station at 11 p.m.
Davis said the home is owned by Bud Whiting.
