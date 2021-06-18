Final 2 summer community ed courses at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center

The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center’s Community Education Department has two final courses for the 2021 summer term.
Dutch Oven Cookery
XMSC 100 M20
Friday, July 16
3 - 7 p.m.
Location: CSI MC Center A14
Instructor: Rick Parker
Ages: 16+
Fee: $45
Food just tastes better cooked outdoors in a Dutch oven! Learn how to select, maintain and use a Dutch oven, including seasoning, cleaning, and temperature control of this centuries old cooking tool. In this course you will learn to prepare and cook a delicious main dish, side, and dessert. All supplies are included — come hungry and be prepared to take home some of hearty leftovers. You may register online at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.
Enhanced Concealed Weapons
XHOB 009 M20
Saturday, July 17
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Instructor: Deputy Tony Bernad, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office
Ages: 21+
Fee: $99
Learn the basics of safe handgun ownership and get informed about the rights and responsibilities you have if you carry a handgun. This class will cover basic safety, ownership laws and the requirements for an enhanced concealed weapon license in Idaho. You will be provided with a certificate of completion and all the forms you will need to apply for a concealed weapons permit at the sheriff’s office upon completion of the class. You must furnish your own handgun that is compliant with the concealed weapon laws, 100 rounds of ammunition, safety glasses and ear protection. Morning class instruction for the class held at the sheriff’s office (129 E. 14th St., Burley). Afternoon range instruction will take place at the shooting range in Declo (Bernard will provide directions). Participants will need to arrange their own transportation and bring a sack lunch. You may register online at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.