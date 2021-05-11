Few but mighty: Boy Scouts continue to impact the community

BURLEY — In the Magic Valley, the Boy Scouts of America may be fewer in number after a split from a major sponsor, a pandemic and getting hit with a barrage of lawsuits and bankruptcy, but the remaining members are still dedicated to enriching youth lives and helping the community.
“The program is significantly different now mainly because of the number of participants,” former scout, scout leader and parent Rob Squire said. “But those who remain really want to be here. The leaders are dedicated to helping them learn about the outdoors and personal development.”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints split from the Boy Scouts of America in January 2020 after releasing a statement saying the church felt an increasing need to implement a uniform youth leadership program that serves members globally.
After the split, Squire reached out to people in the community still involved with scouting to see how his son, James Squire, now 16, could finish working on his Eagle Scout rank.
“Around here after the split, it was a challenge. There are a small fraction of troops compared to before.” Squire said. “The troops here were predominately sponsored by the LDS church.”
Before the split with the church, one out of five scouts nationally were sponsored by the church — and the church sponsored 94% of the scouts across south-central Idaho, leaving 6% of them remaining, former scout leader Dave Kirk told the Times-News in a previous interview.
Scoutmaster Aaron Merrill said the past year was tough on his Burley troop, which didn’t have in-person meetings or camping trips from March until June.
Troop 134 launched in January 2020 — about three months before the pandemic went into full swing.
“Then everything just shut down,” Merrill said.
“While we have experienced a decline in membership amid the recent departure of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and impacts of COVID-19, we are encouraged by the progress against the pandemic and believe we are well-positioned to bring scouting’s adventures and opportunities to even more young people throughout the diverse communities we serve,” Lynn Gunter, Boy Scouts of America scout executive and CEO of the Mountain West Council said in a statement to the Times-News.
Those opportunities, he said, now include allowing girls and families to join Cub Scouts and young women to join Scouts BSA throughout much of the area, he said.
“And we are eager to start these units in Magic Valley as well,” he said.
The name of the organization will remain Boy Scouts of America, Gunter said, but more than 140,000 girls have joined nationwide since the programs became available to them in 2018 and 2019.
Events prompt change
Across the country the BSA and the church are also currently facing thousands of claims of child abuse by scoutmasters. Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February.
“It makes me sad to think that anyone had a negative experience in the program because it was so positive for me,” Merrill said.
Merrill said the scouting program has had “rigorous” safety training, background checks and protocols in place for many years to protect youth.
Locally, several other organizational changes have occurred. The former Snake River Council, which governs the Magic Valley, became the Snake River District after it merged with the Ore-Ida Council, in the Boise area, to create the Mountain West Council in in March 2019.
Still providing lessons with lasting impact
Many scout leaders, like Merrill, remain dedicated because they feel they gained so much from the program as a youth.
Scouting, he said, became important to him after his father died.
“It got me outdoors and taught me values,” Merrill said. “It made a difference for me. And I think if it made a difference for me, maybe I can make a difference for someone else. For me it provided an important male role model.”
For the younger scouts, the program focuses on outdoor skills, but then it shifts to personal leadership and development skills.
The program allows youth to “dip their toes” into things they may like to do as a career or as a hobby, Merrill said.
Only 6% of scouts earn the top rank of Eagle Scout.
The process of earning the Eagle Scout rank can take a couple of years for some, he said and requires the scout earning a minimum of 21 merit badges and completing a large community service project.
But, the scouts choose their own goals — and for some they just want to go camping, he said.
“And that’s OK. It’s still a learning experience for them,” Merrill said. If it’s done right, he said, it can fill in a lot of holes in regards to life skills that often aren’t taught anywhere else.
Merrill’s Troop 134 currently has more than 20 scouts, which is large for a community group, he said.
“We weren’t sure what would happen when we started. We started it as way for some of them to finish their Eagle Scout projects. We kind of expected the troop to taper off after that,” he said.
But the troop has continued to draw younger members.
Squire’s son, James, was recently recognized for achieving his Eagle Scout rank and for his project he installed a tennis racket loaner station at the Burley tennis courts.
“It’s similar to the life jacket loaner stations at the parks on the river,” Squire said.
Those large community projects enrich communities for decades and are a source of pride for the scout.
“When I was working on my Eagle Scout, it was the first thing I accomplished in life that had a major and lasting impact,” Squire said.
When he visits his hometown in Ohio he still sees the retaining wall on the girls’ soft ball field that represents that achievement.
“It’s still there 25 years later,” he said.
As a leader he witnessed the boys he worked with grow up, get married and have their own families.
“And I’m happy to have been a part of those men’s’ development and their becoming responsible adults,” Squire said.
The organization is one of a few youth groups devoted to the development of character.
“You can’t go around Burley without seeing the mark of the scouting program,” he said. “It’s really sad that not as many boys are going to go through it and make those improvements to the community.”
What does the future hold?
Squire said it’s hard to foresee if the scouting program will change in the future.
“It’s tough to say, there are so many options for youth today and kids are busier than ever,” he said. “I don’t think it will ever be at the level that it was.”
But, Merrill said there is room for expansion to the program in the community, whether through existing or new units.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how much community support for the program still exists,” Merrill said.
To learn more about Boy Scouts programs, call 208-376-4411, visit BeAScout.org or MountainWestCouncil.org.