Few but mighty: Boy Scouts continue to impact the community

BURLEY — In the Magic Valley, the Boy Scouts of America may be fewer in number after a split from a major sponsor, a pandemic and getting hit with a barrage of lawsuits and bankruptcy, but the remaining members are still dedicated to enriching youth lives and helping the community.

“The program is significantly different now mainly because of the number of participants,” former scout, scout leader and parent Rob Squire said. “But those who remain really want to be here. The leaders are dedicated to helping them learn about the outdoors and personal development.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints split from the Boy Scouts of America in January 2020 after releasing a statement saying the church felt an increasing need to implement a uniform youth leadership program that serves members globally.

After the split, Squire reached out to people in the community still involved with scouting to see how his son, James Squire, now 16, could finish working on his Eagle Scout rank.

“Around here after the split, it was a challenge. There are a small fraction of troops compared to before.” Squire said. “The troops here were predominately sponsored by the LDS church.”