BURLEY — The fire that killed a Burley man Monday has been ruled as accidental, state officials said Friday.
“The cause was careless use of smoking materials,” State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl said.
The man was found dead at the home at 1843 Miller Ave. after it became engulfed in flames.
Burley Fire Chief Shannon Tolman said the man was the only person at the home and he presumably lived alone.
“We think we know who he is,” Lt. Jason Rogers with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Department said. “But we have to wait for positive identification before releasing the name.”
Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart said the man’s cause of death was determined during an autopsy on Thursday.
“He died of thermal injuries and inhalation of super-heated air,” Rinehart said.
Rinehart said blood and DNA samples were taken from a woman believed to be the man’s daughter. The results may take up to a couple of months to receive back.
