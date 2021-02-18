Family sues assisted living facility for not calling ambulance

BURLEY — A Burley assisted living and memory care center is being sued by a family claiming the care facility did not call an ambulance for their mother when she was throwing up a tar-like substance.

The woman’s daughter had to call the ambulance, and the woman was taken to the hospital, but died within 24 hours, the complaint filed with the court said.

Highland Estates, Burley Operations, LLC and Milestone Retirement Communities, LLC are named in the lawsuit, filed by the woman’s children, Jean Phillips, Vickie Caldwell and Duward Monroe Perkins.

Emma Perkins was a resident at the facility since 2015 and had vomited all night on Aug. 11, 2018, according to the civil lawsuit filed in Cassia County.

The center called Phillips on Aug. 12, and Phillips said she asked staff to call an ambulance for her mother but due to “negligent and reckless conduct” they did not. Phillips said she called emergency services and had her mother taken to the hospital that same day.

The lawsuit says Perkins was extremely dehydrated, had internal bleeding and should have been brought to the hospital earlier.