Family passes love of 4-H through generations: Cassia County fair to spotlight projects

BURLEY — For Amy Blauer’s family, 4-H has been a part of life for generations.
Blauer, who is a seamstress by trade, honed her love for sewing in 4-H as a girl. Her daughter leads a club and three of her grandchildren are finding out more about themselves through the program.
Her daughter Sarah Somsen leads the 4-H Club “Whatchamacallit” that encompasses a wide range of projects from raising animals like goats, sheep and turkeys to cooking, leather work, sewing, ceramics and a project called “Trash to Treasure” where they upcycle an item.
Sarah gets helps from a project leader for the children who raise sheep and Blauer helps with the sewing, but she learns how to do all of the others so she can teach them.
When the 4-Hers accomplish a skill set with a project, her job is to look for a more complicated project for them the next year so they can continue to learn, she said.
“All kids can get something out of 4-H,” Blauer said. “But it does takes some parent involvement and the kid needs to be motivated.”
Sarah’s children — Jaxton Somsen, 13, Gatlin Somsen, 11 and Brooklin Somsen, 16 — raise animals along with partaking in the other projects offered by their mother.
Brooklin is following along in her mother and grandmother’s leadership footsteps and she will be a judge’s helper this year and she is teaching leather working to other 4-Hers.
The club, which started with about half a dozen members, now has 14.
As sewing projects, Brooklin has made skirts, dresses and jackets, which she wears, but her true love is sewing quilts, some of which she has given away as gifts.
Blauer is a general superintendent at the fair along with the job of superintendent of clothing and she also helps out with Sarah’s club.
Blauer won the 2020 Cassia County 4-H Distinguished Service Award for volunteers who make a special effort to help the program.
“Amy is always willing to help us out when we teach classes for sewing, tole painting and cooking. At the fair when she puts her superintendent hat on, she is kind patient and always smiling when working with the 4-H youth and parents. She is an inspiration to other younger 4-H volunteers,” Rosie Davids, Cassia County 4-H coordinator, said.
Jaxton has completed leather works projects along with gardening and raising turkeys and he attends another club to pick up an art project.
Gatlin has raised goats and done gardening, ceramics, leather works and the Trash to Treasures project.
Both boys also love to cook.
“I really like cooking,” Jaxton said. “I don’t want my girlfriend to be the one to cook all the meals.”
Jaxton said his favorite dish to make so far has been French bread.
“I hope they get some basic skills out of it,” Sarah said.
Blauer said gaining lifetime skills is one of the most important benefits that come from 4-H, but the social aspects are also nice.
The family takes a camp trailer to the fairgrounds during the week, so they can socialize with friends and be involved in all the fair activities.
Besides the 4-H/FFA competitions and livestock sale, there will be many other activities to entice people to the fair this year, which runs Aug. 14-21. There will be a concert at 8 p.m. on Aug. 14 featuring John Michael Montgomery, a parade at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday along with rodeo events, a carnival and other entertainment including a free stage where local artists perform.