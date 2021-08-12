Family passes love of 4-H through generations: Cassia County fair to spotlight projects

BURLEY — For Amy Blauer’s family, 4-H has been a part of life for generations.

Blauer, who is a seamstress by trade, honed her love for sewing in 4-H as a girl. Her daughter leads a club and three of her grandchildren are finding out more about themselves through the program.

Her daughter Sarah Somsen leads the 4-H Club “Whatchamacallit” that encompasses a wide range of projects from raising animals like goats, sheep and turkeys to cooking, leather work, sewing, ceramics and a project called “Trash to Treasure” where they upcycle an item.

Sarah gets helps from a project leader for the children who raise sheep and Blauer helps with the sewing, but she learns how to do all of the others so she can teach them.

When the 4-Hers accomplish a skill set with a project, her job is to look for a more complicated project for them the next year so they can continue to learn, she said.

“All kids can get something out of 4-H,” Blauer said. “But it does takes some parent involvement and the kid needs to be motivated.”

Sarah’s children — Jaxton Somsen, 13, Gatlin Somsen, 11 and Brooklin Somsen, 16 — raise animals along with partaking in the other projects offered by their mother.