 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family donates to Magic Philharmonic Orchestra
0 comments

Family donates to Magic Philharmonic Orchestra

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Magic Philharmonic Orchestra

Magic Philharmonic Orchestra President Deana Christensen accepts a $2,500 scholarship donation from the Carol Badger family.

 Courtesy photo

BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra, like so many musical organizations, is feeling the effects of the pandemic.

All of the concerts for this year had to be cancelled.

The organization is hoping and planning to rehearse again next year when things change and larger groups are able to meet together to bring wonderful music to the community.

On the bright side, a wonderful family has given a $2,500 scholarship to benefit members of the orchestra.

The Carol Badger Memorial Scholarship will be given out for several years to come.

Carol Badger was one of the founding members of the orchestra. Carol, along with her husband, Harry, and their family, have always been great supporters of the orchestra.

Stay tuned for more exciting concerts coming up in 2021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News