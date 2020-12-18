Family donates to Magic Philharmonic Orchestra

BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra, like so many musical organizations, is feeling the effects of the pandemic.

All of the concerts for this year had to be cancelled.

The organization is hoping and planning to rehearse again next year when things change and larger groups are able to meet together to bring wonderful music to the community.

On the bright side, a wonderful family has given a $2,500 scholarship to benefit members of the orchestra.

The Carol Badger Memorial Scholarship will be given out for several years to come.

Carol Badger was one of the founding members of the orchestra. Carol, along with her husband, Harry, and their family, have always been great supporters of the orchestra.

Stay tuned for more exciting concerts coming up in 2021.

