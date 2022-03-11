Elba business owner running for House seat B in District 27

BURLEY — An Elba small business owner is running for the Idaho House of Representatives District 27 B seat.

District 27 encompasses Minidoka County and Cassia County.

Kevin Williams owns a pest control company.

Williams, originally from Wyoming, moved to Mini-Cassia in 2003.

“I’m a very conservative person and I’m running because I feel we’ve been cheated by the current administration,” Williams said.

Those sentiments apply to both the state and federal government, he said.

Williams has two associate degrees in business and culinary arts.

He has not previously held a political office but has been a guest radio host on the Steve Mitton talk show on AM 1230 KBAR radio station.

Williams is running for the seat because, “I feel we don’t have a voice.”

People are voted into office, he said, “And then they do what they want.”

The COVID-19 pandemic, he said, was a good example of that with the lockdowns that occurred and vaccination requests.

“We never should have been locked down or been made to wear masks,” he said.

Many politicians think they are conservative Republicans, he said, but they are not.

“We don’t need politicians to tamp us down and tell us what to do,” Williams said.

Too often, he said, the government asks what people want and when the majority speaks, the politicians do not follow what people want them to do.

Williams’ top issue is protecting water rights.

“People should vote for me because I’m a very loyal and transparent person. What you see is what you get. It’s really important to get our voice back,” Williams said.

