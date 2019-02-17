BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho and school districts across the Magic Valley are beefing up the Early College Coordinator program to help smooth the way to college for junior high and high school students, while taking some of the tasks off of school counselors’ desks so they can spend more time with struggling students.
There are 14 early college coordinators spread across the Magic Valley, said Jarred Aslett, CSI senior early college coordinator. They often travel from school to school guiding students and their parents on dual credit courses, career planning, registering students and helping with financial aid.
Coordinator Nicole Smith regularly visits five schools, Raft River Jr./Sr. High School, Cassia High School, Declo High School and Burley High School.
State funding for the program is funneled to the school districts, which then pay CSI for the coordinators and they all operate under that umbrella.
The Cassia County School District hired a part-time coordinator, who is stationed at Burley Junior High School, with additional funds that came from the state, but she is also included with the CSI coordinators, district Superintendent Sandra Miller said.
“The early college coordinators are extremely valuable for students and their parents, but also to our counselors, who are so taxed with responsibilities,” Miller said.
The coordinators step in at each school and ask the counselors how they can best help them. A plan, which may be different at each school is then developed, she said.
“All of the tasks counselors have to do can leave them little time to do what they really wanted to do in the first place, which is counseling,” Miller said.
The coordinators work one-on-one with students and their parents for all things career-related and they help students choose classes wisely as the students use their $4,125 state advanced opportunities program money to pay for dual credit classes, Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate tests, which can cut the costs of college for students, CSI coordinator Jo Wade said.
Through the partnership with CSI, the coordinators are also able to access the CSI portal to make sure students are correctly enrolled in classes, Miller said.
“We want to make sure that money counts and is being used wisely, Danica Nielsen, Burley Junior High coordinator said. She was hired in August at the 600-student school.
The average student changes their intended career plan three to five times, Wade said. So, regular guidance is important.
Nielsen is planning a Reality Town simulation event using community volunteers for the students later this month where students will be given a job and a paycheck based on their grades. They will visit stations to buy housing, a car and pay other expenses. The coordinators are also hosting a career fair in April.
“I think Reality Town will be a real eye-opener for the students and expose them to how difficult it is to be an adult,” Nielsen said.
The coordinators also visit classrooms to talk about transitioning to college and some of the common challenges they may face like how to deal with not getting along with a roommate, gaining weight or reporting a sexual assault.
“The transition piece for high school students as they move into college can be difficult and this offers support for them,” Aslett said.
The program has really grown quite a bit over the last few years, Aslett said.
One of the things that Idaho education is doing right is promoting and funding the dual credit program, Aslett said. Student use of dual credits in the state ranks at the top nationwide.
“We want to reach them as early as possible for those students who want to advance quickly,” Aslett said. “It’s important to get them to that level and so they know they have access to that funding.”
