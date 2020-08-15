DuPont donates 160 gallons of hand sanitizer to Mini-Cassia organizations

“The company really just wanted to give something back to the community,” Black said.

The Burley plant, which opened in 2018, manufactures Styrofoam boards that are used as insulating materials in homes and businesses.

“When Lori (Rementeria) reached out and asked if we wanted some hand sanitizer, I jumped right on it,” Del Rio said. “We have to stay protected and keep our clients safe as well.”

The sanitizer will also come in handy disinfecting the counters, door handles and chairs that are touched by many people.

The spray bottles will be especially useful sanitizing the cart that is used by clients to take the food boxes to their vehicles, she said.

Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said the company also delivered some of the sanitizer to the sheriff’s office.

“It will be used by our deputies who are out on the road in patrol vehicles and in the driver’s license office and the lobby,” Warrell said.

Warrell said the department operates with a small staff and it’s important to keep everyone healthy.