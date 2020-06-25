District opts to close Almo Elementary School due to budget constraints

“The board is sympathetic to the overall impact it will have in the community,” said Critchfield.

James said a 1% decrease in state funding hit the district in May and represented $300,000. The district has also been informed that state funding will be decreased 5% for the coming year.

“I feel so embarrassed and guilty,” said Almo resident Janis Durfee, who has a first-grade grandson who would have attended the Almo school in the fall.

She has another grandchild who is a preschooler in the community.

Durfee helped lead the campaign to raise the money to keep the school open last year and many people in the Almo community and around the Magic Valley generously donated to the cause.

She feels frustrated that the district made no effort to let people in the community know beforehand so they could speak during the board meeting and said the district did not give them an opportunity to see if they could cut costs at the school to keep it viable.

“They blamed it on COVID,” she said.

Durfee said the enrollment numbers would have to reach 17 students for the school to reopen.