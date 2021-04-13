 Skip to main content
Declo teacher earns Spirit of Advising award
Declo teacher earns Spirit of Advising award

Dorene Allred

 Laurie Welch

DECLO — Declo teacher Dorene Allred was selected as the 2021 Idaho FCCLA Spirit of Advising recipient.

The Spirit of Advising Award recognizes chapter advisers who are constantly faithful, often quietly working behind the scenes to ensure the success of their students. It recognizes the good work done by advisers who are not always in the newspapers or on the chapter award applications. Advisers across the nation receiving this state level award are held in high esteem for their quiet efforts to make a state association and its chapters stronger.

Allred teaches Health, Culinary 1 and 2, Nutrition and Foods/International Foods, Teen Living, Fashion and Textiles/Child Development at Declo High School.

