D.L. Evans Bank continues the 2021 Employee Directed Donation Initiative

D.L. Evans Bank Employee Directed Donation Initiative

Robin Bronson (Crossroads Harbor Executive Director), left, receives donation from Shawna Nichol (South Burley Branch Specialist).

D.L. Evans Bank continues the 2021 Employee Directed Donation Initiative. This donation initiative gives D.L. Evans Bank employees an opportunity to nominate their favorite non-profit organizations in Idaho and Utah to receive a donation. D.L. Evans Bank also added an additional 5% to each total in the employee’s name.

A donation in the amount of $3,150 was made to Crossroads Harbor of Mini Cassia, who were nominated by Shawna Nichol, Branch Specialist at the South Burley Branch.

Crossroads Harbor assists families who experience or are threatened with domestic violence and increases the community’s awareness of this prevalent problem. Their mission is to prevent domestic violence in their communities through education, shelter and supportive services. Their phone number is 208-436-0987 and are located at 818 S. Oneida Suite #1 in Rupert.

