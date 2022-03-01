Curtis and Wilma Shockey will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on March 12.

They were married on this day in 1957, in McGill, Nevada.

Through this marriage, they have three children- Brad and (Doris) Shockey of Paul, Clade Shockey of Heyburn and Paula Shockey of Rupert.

They have also been blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.

Curtis opened a welding shop in one of his friends garages in 1972. Soon thereafter, his brothers Bill Shockey and Galen, aka ‘Ike’ Shockey partnered with him and had built a successful welding shop — “Shockey Sheet Metal,” and 50 years later is still a family business.

Curtis has had many hobbies over the years. He obtained his pilots license and was an avid fisherman among other things. Wilma bowled and became legendary at the Rupert Country Club where she was club champion for many years. They became very well respected members of they’re community. They are still active and still love to golf.

They are what you call “snowbirds” and reside in El Centro, CA during the winters where they have made many friends over the years.

We ask that you help wish them many more years together on this day.

