CSI Mini-Cassia Center offers Summer Enrichment classes

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center will offer these Summer Enrichment classes.
Baby & Me Sign Language w/parent
9:30 – 10 a.m., Tuesdays June 8-29 or 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays, June 9-30
MC Center, A4, ages 0-4, instructor, Shanille Moosman, fee, $40 for baby and one adult, $65 for baby and two adults
This 4 week half hour class is geared towards babies and their parent or caregiver. As early as 6 months old babies have the strong motor skills and hand-eye coordination, and cognitive memory to begin communicating with you. In this class you will learn basic sign language for food, family, emotions, actions and other signs requested by participants
American Sign Language
Various starting times, call for details, Tuesdays, Wednesday or Thursdays. June 8 – July 15
MC center A 4, all ages, instructor, Shanille Moosman, fee, $60 per person or $50 per person when two or more immediate family members register
Students will learn the manual alphabet, numbers, basic signs, conversation, American Sign Language grammar, as well as, develop expressive and receptive expression, and a little bit about Deaf history and culture. By the last class, the student will share a basic poem or story in sign language. Instruction will be given with and without voice. Participants will be encouraged to communicate during class with voice off at least 80-90% of the class time. Parents can also attend this class with their child at the family rate. Call (208) 678-1400 for class details.
Weekly Yoga
9 – 9:50 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, June 7 – Aug. 20
MC Center A22, ages 16 and up, instructor, Shalimar Summers, fee, $130,
Learn a contemporary approach to an age-old discipline: Yoga! Improve your overall sense of well-being by integrating your spirit, mind and body. Try basic yoga poses and learn safe strengthening and stretching exercises along with functional balance postures. Discover how to quiet the mind while increasing energy and concentration. Intermediate participants receive instruction on how to move deeper into their practice. Options for all levels. No experience necessary; appropriate for all ages. Equipment is provided, but you may bring a yoga sticky mat and wear comfortable clothing.
Advanced Cardio Yoga
7:30 – 8:30 a.m., Wednesdays through June 30
MC Center A22, ages 16 and up, instructor, Shalimar Summers, fee, $50
This advanced class begins with warm up poses that intensify and become more cardio centered with intense stretches and vinyasa movements, set to your favorite Hip Hop + R&B tunes. Sweat will drip as you power your way through a series of postures to lengthen, strengthen and tone muscles to upbeat and fast-paced music before moving into a savasana technique. Come prepared to have fun, get playful, build community, and move to the beat however feels right for you.
The Science of Cookies and Pizza!
1 – 3 p.m., Friday, June 11
MC Center A14, kids ages 8 and up, instructor Dr. Rick parker, fee $20
Learn the science behind cookie and pizza making with Rick Parker. We will be making cookies, and also rolling out fresh dough and topping our pizzas with our favorite toppings, and then we will bake our individual creations! Learn about what goes into our favorite pizza and the science it involves. Do you like cookies soft and chunky but your friend likes thin and crispy? Did you know there is a way to bake chocolate chip cookies to please everyone? There is a trick – and it’s all about science! We will enjoy our pizza and cookie creations in class. Space is limited to 20 participants so register early!
Intro to GPS/GIS Morning Workshop
10 a.m. – noon, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 15 - 16
Optional field trip to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, June 18
Transportation not provided to field trip site. Parent must arrange to transport and pickup student at location at designated times.
MC Center B11, ages: 10 – 14, instructor, Bill Ebener, cost $15
In this fun, interactive workshop students will learn how GPS and GIS technology works! Through discussion and hands-on activities we will learn how geographic data is used in our daily lives, explore maps and patterns, and discover how to pinpoint our location on Earth’s surface. All equipment will be provided. Students will need to bring a sack lunch if attending Friday field trip. Space is limited to 15 participants – early registration is required. Scholarships may be available – contact us for more information.
Intro to GPS/GIS Afternoon Workshop
1 – 3 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, June 15 - 16
Optional field trip to take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Friday June 18 Transportation not provided to field trip site. Parent must arrange to transport and pickup student at location at designated times.
MC Center B11, ages: 10 – 14 , instructor, Bill Ebener, cost, $15
In this fun, interactive workshop students will learn how GPS and GIS technology works! Through discussion and hands-on activities we will learn how geographic data is used in our daily lives, explore maps and patterns, and discover how to pinpoint our location on Earth’s surface. All equipment will be provided. Students will need to bring a sack lunch if attending Friday field trip. Space is limited to 15 participants – early registration is required. Scholarships may be available – contact us for more information.