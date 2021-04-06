CSI Mini-Cassia Center enrichment classes

Learn the important information you need to turn babysitting into a summer or afterschool job! Get training that covers the fundamentals of caring for children of different age groups, safety/injury prevention and keeping your charges entertained and engaged. Young children cannot always communicate their needs. The babysitter has to be able to handle whatever situation arises. This course teaches the prospective babysitter how to handle emergencies when caring for young children. Topics include: what to do when a child stops breathing, what to do if someone chokes, how to contact emergency help, how to diaper change, feed, etc. Please bring a sack lunch.

The one day workshop is focused on enhancing the skill set of both beginning and experienced grant writers. During the course, the instructors will cover finding and preparing to write a winning grant proposals that reviewers want to fund, and knowing what to do before and after your proposal is funded. Attendees will walk away with answers to questions like these: Where can I find money for myself, my company or my organization, how does the grant process really work, what can grant money be used for and what are grand funders really looking for. Additionally, a significant portion of the time will be available for attendees to ask and receive answers to questions that are specific to them, their organizations and their funding needs. The instructor brings an extensive history of more than 20 years experience working with grants, government and public agencies, educational institutions and non-profit organization.