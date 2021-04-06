CSI Mini-Cassia Center enrichment classes

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center will hold the following enrichment classes. To register for any of the classes go online to communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.
Retire with Confidence
6 - 9 p.m., Thursdays, April 22 - May 6, MC Center A8, instructor Brian Scott, fee,$49 and cost includes one guest at no extra charge.
Retirement is glowing on the horizon, what do you see? Goals, dreams or a certain lifestyle? You've worked and saved, you've anticipated that Social Security and maybe a pension will pay a portion of your way in retirement. You feel like you're on the right track. But what now? Do you have enough to fund your entire retirement? In this class we will explore how to create your retirement plan, Social Security, pension options, income investing, annuities, other income generating assets, budgeting, investing in retirement, healthcare, tax strategies and estate planning. Instructor Brian J. Scott, CRPC, a Magic Valley native, is the owner and founder of Eleviant Wealth and has built a successful practice focused on helping his clients confidently transition into retirement.
Safe Sitter Babysitter Training
Ages 11 - 15, 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Friday April 23, MC Center A12, instructor, Adria Masoner, fee, $40 and includes course book and 2-year certification card.
Learn the important information you need to turn babysitting into a summer or afterschool job! Get training that covers the fundamentals of caring for children of different age groups, safety/injury prevention and keeping your charges entertained and engaged. Young children cannot always communicate their needs. The babysitter has to be able to handle whatever situation arises. This course teaches the prospective babysitter how to handle emergencies when caring for young children. Topics include: what to do when a child stops breathing, what to do if someone chokes, how to contact emergency help, how to diaper change, feed, etc. Please bring a sack lunch.
Grant Writing 101: Finding, Writing & Winning the Funding You Need
Ages, 16 and up, 6 - 9 p.m. Thursday, April 29, fee $75, MC Center A12, instructor Emily English.
The one day workshop is focused on enhancing the skill set of both beginning and experienced grant writers. During the course, the instructors will cover finding and preparing to write a winning grant proposals that reviewers want to fund, and knowing what to do before and after your proposal is funded. Attendees will walk away with answers to questions like these: Where can I find money for myself, my company or my organization, how does the grant process really work, what can grant money be used for and what are grand funders really looking for. Additionally, a significant portion of the time will be available for attendees to ask and receive answers to questions that are specific to them, their organizations and their funding needs. The instructor brings an extensive history of more than 20 years experience working with grants, government and public agencies, educational institutions and non-profit organization.