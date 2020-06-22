Couple to bid farewell to handcrafted Concord mud wagon during Rupert parade

“Anyone who is a craftsman is really an engineer at heart,” Kunau said. “It’s all about the math.”

Her dad didn’t make much money per hour doing it, she said, but he loved it.

In his spare time, over the course of three decades, he restored or built about 40 vehicles.

They included doctor’s buggies, wedding wagons, coaches and others, and with each one his skills became more refined.

His largest project was a parade beer wagon that he built for Anheuser-Busch.

Thirty thousand dollars just in supplies went into the beer wagon, Dallas said.

Through it all, Sandy, who was a registered nurse and a mother to five girls, was often by his side carrying the heavy oak or working on a wheel.

She did it, she said, mainly because he asked for her help.

Dallas’s father, Walter “Shorty” Stoller, was a sheepherder in Paul, so as Dallas grew up he was no stranger to wagons.

His interest in restoring them began to grow as an adult when he noticed fewer and fewer of them around that were in original condition.