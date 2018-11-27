BURLEY — The Cassia County coroner said an Oakley man, found dead after missing for 18 days, died of hypothermia and exposure. Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart said Richard “Bub” Poulton, 66, was found in the water across from Milner Dam.
“He couldn’t have been in the water for more than three or four days,” Rinehart said.
Glen Groben, forensic pathologist with the Ada County Coroner’s Office where the examination was performed, did not think that more than an external examination of the body was necessary, Rinehart said.
“The exposure to the water took his temperature down and he couldn’t survive,” Rinehart said.
Poulton was reported missing on Oct. 21 by his family and his body was found Nov. 9 by Cassia County Sheriff deputies.
An extensive search was conducted by search and rescue crews after a man in the Milner Recreational Area found Poulton’s abandoned vehicle stuck in a beet field.
His vehicle was left running, in drive and the door was open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.