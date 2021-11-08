Commission sets interviews for Cassia County magistrate judge candidates

BURLEY — The Fifth Judicial District will interview a shortened list of candidates for Cassia County magistrate judge on Nov. 19.

The list was shortened from 14 applicants to six, including three attorneys from Mini-Cassia.

The candidates are Brock H. Bischoff of Heyburn, Jeremy L. Pittard of Burley, Paul N. J. Ross of Burley, Jacob D. Twiggs of Jerome, Adam M. Strong of Idaho City and Michael “Scott” Keim of Meridian.

The interviews will began at 9 a.m. and run until 2:15 p.m. at the Cassia County Judicial Center, 1559 Overland Ave. They are open to the public.

Attendees must comply with Idaho Supreme Court social distancing requirements requiring people to wear a nose and mouth covering mask and stay 6 feet away from others not in their households.

The commission will deliberate in private after the interviews.

Cassia County Magistrate Judge Mick Hodges is set to retire at the end of December, creating the vacancy.

