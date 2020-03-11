Children escape safely from Burley house fire

BURLEY — Three children escaped safely Tuesday after a fire broke out at their home west of Burley.

Burley Fire Chief Shannon Tolman said the home, at 7 N. 300 West, was destroyed by the fire.

The single-wide mobile home was owned by Lilia Chavez, who lived there with the children.

There were no injuries, Tolman said.

The call came into the station at 9:41 p.m.

Tolman said the children, who were at the house alone, escaped after the fire broke out, called 911 and went to a neighbor’s home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“When I arrived there was heavy fire and smoke showing from a living room window,” Tolman said. “And about 75% of the house was involved.”

Tolman and a Cassia County sheriff’s deputy evacuated four homes near burning structure.

“The trailer is a total loss from the heavy fire and smoke damage,” Tolman said. “We believe the fire started in a bedroom but it is still under investigation.”

Tolman said the Red Cross was called to assist the family, which stayed the night with a neighbor.