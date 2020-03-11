Children escape safely from Burley house fire

BURLEY — Three children escaped safely Tuesday after a fire broke out at their home west of Burley.
Burley Fire Chief Shannon Tolman said the home, at 7 N. 300 West, was destroyed by the fire.
The single-wide mobile home was owned by Lilia Chavez, who lived there with the children.
There were no injuries, Tolman said.
The call came into the station at 9:41 p.m.
Tolman said the children, who were at the house alone, escaped after the fire broke out, called 911 and went to a neighbor’s home.
“When I arrived there was heavy fire and smoke showing from a living room window,” Tolman said. “And about 75% of the house was involved.”
Tolman and a Cassia County sheriff’s deputy evacuated four homes near burning structure.
“The trailer is a total loss from the heavy fire and smoke damage,” Tolman said. “We believe the fire started in a bedroom but it is still under investigation.”
Tolman said the Red Cross was called to assist the family, which stayed the night with a neighbor.
The fire department responded with 12 firefighters, three engines, a water tender and command unit along with Medic 1 and two law enforcement officers. The utility companies were also called to the scene.
Tolman said firefighters knocked down the fire quickly but they remained at the home for five hours for cleanup and investigation.