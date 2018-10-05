OAKLEY — An Oakley man has accepted the terms of a plea agreement that will reduce the charges against him in a child sex case.
Riley Thomas Mitchell, 25, entered an Alford plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor injury to a child and to misdemeanor false imprisonment.
When a defendant uses an Alford plea, they do not admit to all the elements of a charge and maintain their innocence but admit a jury may find them guilty through the evidence.
Under the plea agreement with the Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office, the state will dismiss against Mitchell two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, one felony count of attempted rape and felony battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, according to Cassia County court records.
The state will recommend one year in jail for each count to run consecutively, and he will have to serve 30 days prior to probation under the agreement. The state will recommend one year of probation.
Mitchell agrees to the sentences running consecutively but may argue for different jail and probation terms during the sentencing hearing.
A 15-year-old girl told sheriff department detectives that Mitchell was at her home and went into her bedroom on Dec. 10, 2016. She said he overpowered her and had sexual contact with her, records said.
After the charge was reduced, the case was sent from district to magistrate court.
A sentencing hearing in the case is set at 9 a.m. Oct. 10 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.