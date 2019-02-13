Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLEY — A man faces child sex charges after police say he abused two children, a boy and a girl, over two years. 

Jose Luis Ochoa Jr, 37 of Burley, is charged with felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and sexual abuse of a child for having sexual contact with a minor under age 16, according to court documents.

Cassia County Sheriff’s Office investigators say the two children, now aged 12 and 10, told them about the abuse, which happened at an East Main Street business.

The girl was 7 to 9 years old when the abuse happened, and the boy was 10, investigators said.

Preliminary hearings in both cases are set at 9 a.m. on Feb. 22 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

