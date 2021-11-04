Cattle truck crashes near Burley

BURLEY — A cattle truck crashed near Interstate 84, blocking a ramp and Idaho Highway 25 for more than five hours Wednesday.

Idaho State Police investigated the single-vehicle crash on at the 201 off-ramp just west of Burley at 3:15 p.m.

A 25-year-old male from Williston, North Dakota, was driving westbound on Idaho 25 in a 2013 Peterbilt semi pulling a cattle hauler. When taking a corner, the cattle hauler failed to negotiate the curve, then came to rest on the 201 on-ramp of I-84.

The driver of the Peterbilt was wearing a seat belt.

The westbound I-84 201 on -amp and Idaho 25 between the frontage roads were blocked for five and a half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by West End Fire and Idaho Transportation Department.

