Cassia sheriff warns children about the dangers of playing on Snake River ice

BURLEY — Numerous concerned citizens have called the Cassia County Sheriff’s office in the past few weeks about children playing on the Snake River’s ice.

“My best advice for everyone is to stay off the ice on the river, “Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said.

Warrell said almost all of the 911 calls have been about children walking or playing on the ice.

“Their parents may not even know their children are out there,” Warrell said.

Whether a parent or guardian thinks their children have been out on the ice they need to have a safety talk with them about the dangers of river ice.

Cassia County Sheriff Sgt. Jason Lynch said in a sheriff’s office Facebook post that ice forms over a river very differently than over a lake.

“Moving water erodes away the ice from underneath making it thinner,” Warrell said.

Ice on rivers, Lynch said, can come and go more rapidly and is less predictable than ice over lakes.

Variable flow rates in the river water also affect how thick the ice is in different areas and can create pockets between the ice and water or pressure ridges, Lynch said.

Creeks and springs that drain into the river also create very unsafe ice and there is often thinner ice or open water near bridges.

“A couple of weeks ago I was crossing the river near Heyburn and saw two kids on the ice below the bridge,” Warrell said. “I stopped and told them to get off the ice. They were probably 11 or 12 years old.”

Children have also been reported on the ice playing with dogs.

Warrell said a child may follow a dog that safely crosses some ice but the ice may then break under the child’s heavier weight.

Children should also be warned never to try to rescue an animal that has fallen through the ice.

Warrell said many children have seen pictures of people ice fishing and they assume the ice on the river is frozen solid and will hold a lot of weight.

“The movement of the water just doesn’t let it get that thick,” Warrell said.

The river’s current at all times of the year is deceptive looking, he said.

It appears to be moving slowly, but it is really swift.

If an adult or child fell through the ice on the river they would be swept away from the hole underneath the water and rescue would be very unlikely.

“If no one even knew that child was out on the ice and no one saw them go into the river, no one would ever know what had happened to them,” Warrell said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0