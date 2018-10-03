BURLEY — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of four additional suspects in a stun gun attack on a woman at a Cassia County home on Sept. 26.
Autumn Dawn Garcia, 26, and Berenice Moreno, both of Burley, are charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, burglary and criminal conspiracy. Garcia was also charged with felony intimidating a witness.
The sheriff’s office is also looking for Jasmine Lopez, 24, Alexandro Torrez, 20, both of Burley, and Selina Ortega, 23, and Rico Parga-Castillo, 23, both of Heyburn in connection with the attack that occurred at 11:50 a.m. at 314 E. 200 S., according to a statement by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of the four suspects.
A woman at the home told deputies that the group entered the home without permission and attacked her with a stun gun. When she fell to the floor, they hit her and kicked her multiple times, she said. She said she was also threatened with a collapsible baton.
Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward said in the statement that the investigation remains under investigation and the office thinks it was an isolated incident due to the affiliation of all the parties involved.
Heward said the sheriff’s office takes home invasions very seriously and the behavior will not be tolerated.
Garcia was charged with intimidating a witness after deputies said she sent messages to the woman after the attack.
Anyone with information on the wanted suspects should call the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251 ext. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.