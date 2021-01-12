Cassia schools to hold screen for special learning needs children Feb. 5

Some Magic Valley people hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic eagerly lined up to be the first to receive a vaccine that promises to help curb the virus impacting nearly everyone around the planet.

The initial rollout of the vaccine has left many people across region with questions about what to expect when it's their turn to receive the vaccine, its safety, how it works and why they should be vaccinated at all.

Some of the doctors and nurses first in line to receive the vaccine have stepped forward to answer some of the questions.