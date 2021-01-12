 Skip to main content
Cassia schools to hold screen for special learning needs children Feb. 5
BURLEY — The Cassia County Joint School District is looking for preschool age children who may have special learning needs.

If you are a parent or guardian of a 3-4 year old child experiencing a speech, physical, mental or emotional difficulty, you are encouraged to contact the Cassia Preschool program.

The staff will arrange for you and your child to participate in a free screening. Children who attend private or home schools are eligible and encouraged to participate in the free screening.

The next scheduled screening is Friday, Feb. 5.

The purpose of the program is to determine if the child is eligible for the district’s Special Education Preschool Program or other special education services. Children with a disability may attend the preschool or receive special education services free of charge.

Screening appointments are required. Call and leave a message or text 208-312-6602 with your contact information.

