Cassia schools set to launch virtual academy in August as an option for K-12 students

BURLEY — Cassia County School District will launch an accredited K-12 virtual academy in August, giving an extra option to parents who feel uneasy about sending children back to traditional classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The academy will be an ongoing program each year and is open to students throughout Mini-Cassia.

“We want families to have this choice and to be able to choose our local school district as an online option,” said Sandra Miller, assistant superintendent at the district.

District officials were looking at starting an online academy program during the prior year before the coronavirus caused schools to do a soft closure, but the uncertainty brought on by the virus made it a priority.

“The virus prompted us to roll it out sooner,” Miller said.

At this time, the district plans to also have traditional classrooms open, which will likely operate under a tiered system that will modify the exposure of staff and students if conditions during the pandemic change, Superintendent James Shank said. The details of that plan are still being ironed out.