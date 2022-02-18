Cassia schools seek renewal of supplemental levy

BURLEY — The Cassia County Joint School District, which includes portions of Twin Falls and Oneida counties, is asking voters to renew its supplemental levy on March 8. The levy amount will remain the same.

The two-year levy is $2,195,000 per year and requires a simple majority to pass. The district’s supplemental levy has been approved by voters for the past 40 years.

Cassia County School District Business Manager Chris James said in a press release that due to property growth in the county, the levy rate continues to go down. The average estimated costs for taxpayers on the proposed levy is $92.72 per $100,000 in assessed value.

Many of the items on the list of projects during the last supplemental levy election have been replaced with new items.

The district is in a good financial position going into the supplemental levy election, Trustee Darin Moon said in the release.

Several years ago, he said, there were 20-year-old books on the classroom shelves.

“…With the support of the community and good financial work, we are in a much better place. This is a good thing,” he said.

The supplemental levy is 3% of the total district budget and supports initiatives not funded by federal or state government.

The money is used for curriculum, classroom and extra-curricular needs and safety.

If the supplemental levy passes the district says this is how the money will be used in the first year: $875,000 student extracurricular activities like coaches and buses, $340,000 school classroom supplies or $60 per student, $350,000 for K-6 math curriculum, $250,000 K-12 computer science curriculum, $100,000 Connect for Help & Hope program, $100,000 musical instruments and curriculum, $100,000 vocation program expansion, $55,000 school nurse, $25,000 school resource officer.

For the second year, they money will be used for: $900,000 extracurricular activities, $400,000 for career technical curriculum, $350,000 school classroom supplies, $254,000 classroom furnishings, $100,000 Connect for Help & Hope program, $100,000 vocation program expansion, $56,000 school nurse, $35,000 school resource officer.

