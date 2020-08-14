Cassia schools respond to health district's COVID-19 high risk category with 4-day week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — Cassia County students will start school Aug. 24 with a four-day school week after the South Central Public Health District said the county was at high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Cassia County School District Spokeswoman Critchfield said in an email that the school district trustees met Thursday to discuss the district’s options after receiving the health district information.

The district is committed to providing some form of in-person instruction at the start of school, Critchfield said.

Fridays will be used as a workday for training and professional development and Mondays will no longer be an early release day, she said.

The health district's orange category corresponds to the school district’s yellow category in the district’s reopening plan, she said.

Board Vice Chairman Heber Loughmiller said in an email that the district needs to “provide some certainty about school starting to our staff and community."

Trustee Darin Moon said the board’s decisions are not political statements and “following guidelines and recommendations puts us all in a safer position.”