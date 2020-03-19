You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cassia schools preparing to teach 5,600 students online during coronavirus closure
0 comments
breaking

Cassia schools preparing to teach 5,600 students online during coronavirus closure

From the Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus series
SAT Scores at Burley High School

Students work in Becca Tateoka's English class Monday, Oct. 20, 2014, at Burley High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — The Cassia County School District is preparing for off-site and online learning for 5,600 student during the COVID-19 closure, Superintendent Jim Shank said in a statement to parents.

The custodial and maintenance staff is cleaning and repairing high-traffic and high-touch areas of every school and bus.

James Shank

Shank

Food service staff is making meals for children who need them and the technology department is ensuring the systems and equipment remains functional. And clerical and business staff is making sure there are no interruptions to basic services, Shank said.

The district office will remain open during the closure so that district business continues, communication is provided and questions are answered.

Shank said the coronavirus response from local, state and national leaders continues by the hour and they are receiving information that may or may not impact schools. The district will continue to monitor the situation across the region and communicate will neighboring districts.

To date, the district has not had a staff member or student who has contracted the virus or as been asked to self-quarantine, but this could change and decisions will be made then.

Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus

Looking for local information on the Coronavirus? We've got you covered.

Times-News offices closed
Local

Times-News offices closed

  • TIMES-NEWS
  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley are closed to the public until further notice in an effort to keep employees and comm…

O'Dunkens cancels St. Paddy's Day street party
Business
breaking

O'Dunkens cancels St. Paddy's Day street party

  • Colin Tiernan
  • 0

O'Dunkens Draught House decided Monday afternoon to shut down the St. Patrick's Day street party Tuesday. "We can make some sacrifices for the good of the community," owner Jennifer Colvin said. 

Preparing for a pandemic

Preparing for a pandemic

  • 0

The first cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, were confirmed in Idaho in the past two days.

Race events still scheduled

  • Times-News
  • 0

Events include the Falls2Falls Run/Walk on April 18, Spirit of Magic Valley half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run on May 9, and Cycle Magic Valley on May 16.

Twin Falls city events still on

  • Times-News
  • 0

TWIN FALLS — City officials said no special events the city is involved with have been canceled and City Hall remains open as of Thursday afternoon.

Tests: Virus can live on surfaces up to 3 days
International
AP

Tests: Virus can live on surfaces up to 3 days

  • MARILYNN MARCHIONE Associated Press
  • 0

The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News