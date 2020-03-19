Cassia schools preparing to teach 5,600 students online during coronavirus closure

BURLEY — The Cassia County School District is preparing for off-site and online learning for 5,600 student during the COVID-19 closure, Superintendent Jim Shank said in a statement to parents.

The custodial and maintenance staff is cleaning and repairing high-traffic and high-touch areas of every school and bus.

Food service staff is making meals for children who need them and the technology department is ensuring the systems and equipment remains functional. And clerical and business staff is making sure there are no interruptions to basic services, Shank said.

The district office will remain open during the closure so that district business continues, communication is provided and questions are answered.

Shank said the coronavirus response from local, state and national leaders continues by the hour and they are receiving information that may or may not impact schools. The district will continue to monitor the situation across the region and communicate will neighboring districts.

To date, the district has not had a staff member or student who has contracted the virus or as been asked to self-quarantine, but this could change and decisions will be made then.

