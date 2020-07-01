Cassia schools hire new principal at Raft River Elementary School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MALTA — The Cassia County School District has hired a new principal, Melina Ficek, at Raft River Elementary School, after Tina Loock retired this year.

“I’m excited about the level of elementary experience Mrs. Ficek brings to the position. This experience and her obvious compassion for students and staff will serve her well as the principal and instructional leaders,” said Heber Loughmiller, who represents the community as a school board trustee.

Ficek comes to the district from Rock Creek Elementary, in Twin Falls. She was an elementary school teacher for nine years. She earned degrees from the College of Southern Idaho, Idaho State University and the University of Idaho, according to a district press release.

She chose an education career after watching a news report covering the teacher shortage in the state. She enrolled as a student the next day.

She remembers what it was like to grow up in a small town and how her teachers influenced her life. Education, she said, had always been at the back of her mind.

Ficek’s initial goals at the school will focus on relationships. She intends to be available for parents, students and staff and to work with community members and develop trust with families and teachers.