Cassia school superintendent takes job in Idaho Falls

BURLEY — Cassia County School District’s superintendent has accepted a new job in Idaho Falls.

Jim Shank, who has been superintendent at the district for three years, will take the top position at the Idaho Falls School District, according to a statement issued by the Cassia County School District.

“It is with mixed emotion that I announce that I have accepted an offer of employment with the Idaho Falls School District to be their next superintendent. I have enjoyed the last three years working with the Cassia County School District board of trustees, community members, students, and staff. I am pleased that we were able to work together to improve student learning through the implementation of professional learning communities and continue school operations during the pandemic,” Shank said.

Shank was hired by the Cassia County district from Coupeville, Washington. He previously worked for the Idaho Falls school district.

“I appreciate all of the positive relationships that have been formed and the support of community members in focusing on high levels of learning and success for all students,” Shank said.