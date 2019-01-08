BURLEY — Cassia County School District employees were named the top counselor and vice principal by state professional organizations.
Burley High School Vice Principal Andrew Wray was named the 2019 Assistant Principal of the Year award by the Idaho Association of School Administrators, according to a district press release.
Wray has been assistant principal for seven years, with five of those years spent at Burley High.
He puts his energy and innovation toward increasing student attendance, improving teacher recruitment and working to secure resources for improvements and expansion at the school, according to the association’s website.
He has also held leadership roles as director of Idaho Association of Student Councils, school evaluator for Northwest Accreditation, unit leader for the Boy Scouts and a board member of Cassia Regional Hospital.
Rachel Jensen, counselor at Raft River Elementary School, was named 2019 Idaho School Counselor of the Year by the Idaho School Counselor Association.
The program honors professionals who devote their careers to serving as advocates for students and to helping the students achieve success in life and school, according to the association website.
“The ASCA School Counselor of the Year award is an esteemed recognition for our profession,” Executive Director Richard Wong said on the association’s website. “School counselors make significant contributions to the overall well — being of students and their success. Their unique qualifications and training allow them to support students’ academic achievement, career development and social/emotional needs. This award highlights their commitment, dedication and excellence.”
The honorees were selected based on criteria that include effective school counseling programs, school counseling innovations, advocacy and leadership skill and contributions toward student advancement.
