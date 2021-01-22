Cassia school board member says board violated open meeting laws

BURLEY — Prior to a change in leadership of the Cassia County School District’s Board of Trustees on Thursday, then chair Ryan Cranney read a statement claiming that a faction of the board illegally met in secret to discuss and plan the change.

“Tonight, I read this statement with frustration and disappointment,” Cranney read. “Serving as board chairman the past several years, I have tried to be fair, open and transparent, not only with you but with others. I have been dutiful as I could be to protect this board and to lead us in a manner where we could be trusted by others. I feel we have done well until recently.”

Cranney said he knew the board would elect a new chair.

“The problem is, how do I know this if we have never had a prior meeting to making this decision. That is because the board has been acting in direct violation of the open meeting law by holding behind the scene meetings, discussions, deliberations, all to the point where a decision has already been made as to what the plan is to be,” Cranney read.