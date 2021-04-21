Cassia school board hires new superintendent

BURLEY — The Cassia School District will have a familiar face as its new superintendent.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to hire Sandra Miller — the district's assistant superintendent for the past five years — to replace James Shank, who is leaving to lead the Idaho Falls School District.

Miller is a longtime resident of the Mini-Cassia area. She graduated from Minico High and received degrees from Boise State University and her education specialist endorsement from the University of Idaho. Her career in education began as a teacher in 1987. She is a former building administrator and interim superintendent for Minidoka Schools. She came to Cassia as the curriculum director in 2014 and was hired as assistant superintendent in 2016.

“I am honored to be selected as the superintendent of Cassia School District," Miller said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the talented educators throughout the district to enhance the educational experience of all our students.”