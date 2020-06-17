Cassia Regional Hospital's parent company takes steps to buffer COVID-19 losses

The company is taking several measures to buffer the drop in patients and revenue. For at least the second half of the year, the company will temporarily stop matching contributions to employee 401(k) accounts. The change involves only the retirement account and does not affect other employee benefits and will not change take-home pay.

When an employee leaves the company, it will only replace positions determined to be critical for the delivery of care.

The company will also examine major expenditures and consider whether to delay plans, including construction projects.

“We believe these actions will address current financial issues and help us to maintain a stable and sustainable model to provide for the needs of patients, our employees and our communities,” Allen said.

The company has maintained the usual pay of nearly all employees by temporarily redeploying those whose jobs were affected by the slowdown in hospital admissions and clinic visits. For example, some redeployed employees worked at clinic and hospital entrances to provide screening to people who enter the facilities, they staffed 25 drive through testing sits, staffed a free community mental health hotline and supported the company’s telehealth services. One hundred of them traveled to New York City to help hospitals there.