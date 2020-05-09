Cassia Regional Hospital resumes elective procedures Monday, after COVID-19 suspension

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BURLEY — Cassia Regional Hospital will resume providing elective procedures and other services on Monday, officials said.

The hospital will reintroduce services and some medical procedures previously restricted as part of safety measures, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release issued by the hospital.

The hospital will make the adjustment in response to current state data showing a low patient surge risk in Mini-Cassia.

“We are pleased to reopen these services that benefit our patients and the community, while still diligently taking measures to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Ben Smalley, Cassia Regional Hospital administrator, said. “Our caregivers are expertly trained for these situations and our protocols are in place to keep everyone protected. Please feel encouraged to come here for the care you need.”

The regional hospital voluntarily restricted elective procedures in March to preserve personal protective equipment and reduce the number of patients at the hospital to prepare for a potential surge of people infected with the coronavirus.