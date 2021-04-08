Cassia Regional Hospital earns accreditation

BURLEY — Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for hospital accreditation for continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The gold seal reflects a hospitals’ commitment to providing effective and safe patient care, the hospital said in a statement.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” The Joint Commission Chief Operating Officer Mark Pelletier said. “We commend Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

The hospital underwent an unannounced, rigorous survey on Jan. 12-13, where expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to several areas including environment of care, emergency management, leadership, infection control and prevention and medication management.