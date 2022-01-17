Cassia museum plans spring community auction for construction project

BURLEY — The Cassia County Historical Society and Museum is planning a community action this spring to raise money to join two buildings together.

“There are a couple of reasons why the addition is needed,” Gayle Erekson, board secretary and treasurer said. “It would be nice to have the buildings connected so people don’t have to walk outside to go between them and we are also running out of space for displays.”

Museum Curator Janet Gorringe said the plans are to construct a 1,674-square-feet addition that will adjoin the main building, which is 4,620-square feet and a secondary building, called the WWII display, built in the 1990s, which is 8,000-square feet.

Gorringe said the buildings are secured with a camera system that is monitored but there has been a problem at the museum with some theft.

Gorringe said a WWII flak jacket was stolen from a collection.

“We knew it had been stolen because we found the empty hanger,” Gorringe said.

The addition will provide an added layer of security with one way in and one way out for patrons, she said.

The museum needs to raise $88,237 for construction costs of the addition, which includes some demolition. The museum will also need some additional funding for finishing items like carpeting.

The museum plans to hold a community auction, with a tentative sale date of April 16 where the carnival is held at the Cassia County Fairgrounds.

They need an auctioneer, volunteers and all types of donations, including farm equipment and supplies, vehicles, campers and all types of household goods.

Gorringe said the auction will be modeled after one the museum held on April 16, 1994, which raised the money for the construction of the secondary building.

The museum plans to hold a re-grand opening event on the same day with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours and food.

Anyone who would like to volunteer or donate items should call the museum and leave a message at 208-678-7172.

