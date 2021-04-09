Cassia murder hearing reset for May

BURLEY — A preliminary hearing has been postponed for the Burley man charged last month with killing his wife in October 2014.

Jimmy Lee Murphy, 32, is charged with the first-degree murder of Whitney Murphy, 26.

The hearing where a judge will determine if there is enough evidence in the case to bind it over to district court was reset Friday for 9 a.m. May 7 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

Police say Murphy took out a $650,000 life insurance policy on his wife weeks before her death, staged a robbery and lured her home before he shot her with a shotgun at their southeast Cassia County home, according to court records.

Police said he also fired shots through a basement window of a neighbor’s home, hitting a man and prompting a call to police for help.

When police arrived after the shooting it looked like Whitney had interrupted a home robbery and was killed.

Detectives said nothing was taken from the home, including a portable safe with cash in it, Whitney’s purse, guns or other valuable items. The only missing item was Murphy’s shotgun, which police think was used to murder Whitney.