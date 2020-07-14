Cassia judge denies requests to change murder trial venue, date

The book provides insight into the mind and feelings of the mother, but there is no evidence her writings were widely read or distributed in Cassia County or that the “depiction of events are unassailably accurate.”

The order also talks about the Cassia County survey completed by 247 Cassia County residents, which was submitted by Rodriguez’s attorney, Keith Roark, as evidence of widespread bias.

The process of selecting jurors will address the opinions of potential jurors and they can then be examined by the attorneys, Tribe said.

The order said the court inquired whether it would be possible to move the trial due to the COVID-19 pandemic to the Fourth or Fifth district courts and was told it would simply be impossible for them to accommodate a visiting court in the near future.

The order also denied the state’s request to continue the trial to a later date, stating that the defense had not complied with supplemental discovery requests. The defense filed the supplemental discovery response with the court on Monday.

The court is sending the questionnaires to the attorneys and any objections from them will be submitted by July 24.

The 569 potential jurors will be called into the courthouse during four daily sessions on July 29-31 to complete the questionnaires. They will be separated into two courtrooms, which will be cleaned after each session.

