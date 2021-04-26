Cassia judge again denies change of venue in 1995 teen murder case

BURLEY — A Cassia County judge on Monday again denied a request to move the jury trial of a man charged with the 1995 death of Regina Krieger.

Judge Michael Tribe did approve two other requests from Gilberto Flores Rodriguez’s attorneys.

A jury trial is scheduled for May 11 to June 4.

Along with the change of venue, Tribe denied Rodriguez’s motion to prevent the court and prosecution from improperly influencing potential jurors through comments during juror selection.

Tribe also denied a motion for a sequestered jury to help protect people in the courtroom from COVID-19. The judge said he will use other methods.

Rodriguez’s attorney Keith Roark also asked the court to take a picture of each juror with their name and name tag. Tribe said he will revisit the matter of juror pictures with names at the next hearing.

A pretrial conference is set at 1 p.m. May 4 in Cassia County District Court.

Rodriguez was charged in 2019 in the death of 14-year-old Krieger who disappeared from her basement bedroom in 1995. Her body was found weeks later on a riverbank.

