Cassia hospital to hold mass vaccination clinic April 21
Unfilled syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

BURLEY — Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital will hold a no-cost mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people ages 16 and older on Wednesday, April 21.

The clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the back of the hospital near the emergency department.

They will provide Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. For now, the hospital will not be administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines until they get further direction from the Centers for Disease Control.

Anyone who lives and works in Idaho is welcome. No preregistration is required, just show up.

Please bring insurance information if you have insurance.

