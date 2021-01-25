Cassia hospital nurse receives Nursing Excellence Award 2020

A peer shared that she is well-respected and her leadership “has made us a safer, cohesive, and more productive team.”

Another nomination stated that she is an excellent nurse, but what sets her apart is her “tireless care of her Intermountain family and her community”. Linnie is involved on the leadership team of a very busy food bank in the community, and “jumps at every chance to help her coworkers with such things as food at Thanksgiving, baby and wedding showers, trading shifts, and providing a shoulder to cry on”. In the same vein, another peer shared that Linnie “exudes a heart of utter unselfishness.”

Another team member stated that she is an “insatiable learner and always finds opportunities to further her expertise as a caregiver and resource."

Harris also stated that Jones is always willing to step up to the challenges and changes we face in healthcare. “Because of her can-do attitude and early adoption of change, she has excelled in leading her fellow teammates through the challenging times COVID-19 has brought this year,” he said.

Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital selects one award recipient to receive the Nursing Excellence Award each year.

