BURLEY — Mini-Cassia residents will find holiday inspiration through beautifully decorated Christmas trees along with abundant good cheer at the Cassia Festival of Trees.
The 41st annual event will be held Nov. 14 to 17 at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gym, 1750 Park Ave., Burley.
This years’ theme is Storybook Christmas.
“This is such a good community way to start the holiday season,” Bruce Beck, festival chairman, said.
Beck has been involved with the charity almost since its inception.
“It’s really fun when you see people come in who don’t want any recognition and they buy a tree and ask to donate it to a person or organization,” Beck said.
Event hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. A special time for seniors has been set aside from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Last year the festival featured 60 Christmas trees and other decorative items and the same number are expected this year, Michelle Campbell, one of the event’s organizers, said.
Cassia Regional Hospital volunteers will also provide holiday goodies and treats for purchase.
The ornately decorated trees and holiday items will be available for purchase during a silent tree auction during the event's gala.
The festival premier opening will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a filet mignon dinner served at 6:30 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling Alisha at 208-300-0523 or email festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com. Dress is casual.
“The gala is a good opportunity to come out and spend some time with your spouse or significant other,” Beck said. “It’s just a fun night.”
The proceeds from the event go for scholarships for students going into the healthcare field and grants to local quick response units, search and rescue and for other healthcare related needs in the community.
All of the festival volunteers are unpaid and the organization is always looking for more volunteers. Anyone who is interested in volunteering should call Beck at 208-312-8856.
Dates for tree delivery are available before and after Thanksgiving.
Entertainment will be scheduled throughout each day.
