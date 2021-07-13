 Skip to main content
Cassia declares drought disaster emergency
Cassia declares drought disaster emergency

BURLEY — On Monday the Cassia County Commissioners joined Twin Falls County in establishing a local drought disaster emergency.

The declaration authorizes the director of the Department of Water Resources and the state governor to declare a drought emergency for the area, which allows temporary changes to the use of water rights.

The resolution said drought conditions in the county pose imminent threat of widespread or severe damage to crops and other property.

The declaration expires on Dec. 31.

Minidoka County Clerk Tonya Page said the county commissioners also discussed on Monday following suit in regards to the northern half Minidoka County, but no decisions were made.

Page will invite the Farm Service Bureau to the next available meeting in August.

Twin Falls County signed a local emergency drought declaration last week.

