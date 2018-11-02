ALBION — Albion residents will vote on whether to recall the city’s mayor in the Nov. 6 election and taxpayers inside the Oakley Recreation District will decide whether to approve a permanent override levy.
Albion residents completed a petition process to get the measure on the ballot to recall Mayor Sharon Hardy-Mills Wilmot.
On the ballot, the statement of a reason for recall says Wilmot has a lack of knowledge to run the city adequately and fairly for all citizens and that she abused the office and has lost the trust of the majority of voters. Utility bills have gone up “enormously” since she has been in office, along with the mayor’s and council’s salaries. The ballot also states that the city’s maintenance department no longer has full service and without a licensed maintenance person will not be state compliant.
Wilmot says on the ballot that utility bills have not increased in more than three years and although the city’s power costs went up, the council chose to absorb the increase. She said it had been more than 20 years since wages were changed and during a three-month span where the ordinance to increase wages was read by the council, no one opposed it. Wilmot said the city accepted an employee resignation and contracts with licenses remain in effect. She said she has diligently strived to serve the majority without letting the minority overshadow the better good for all and that she’d like to continue to work to promote the city.
The Oakley Recreation District is asking for a permanent tax levy override in the amount of $86,972.17 per year. If approved, the levy will be assessed each year and will start with the 2019 tax year.
