BURLEY — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office installed a second prescription medication drop-off box at the Cassia County Judicial Center.

The other box is located in the lobby at the sheriff’s office in Burley, Sheriff Jay Heward said.

“You can only put home meds in there, no businesses or doctor’s offices can use them,” Heward said. “We want the community to be aware of it so they can use it.”

People can not dispose of hypodermic needles or any type of liquid in the box, he said. The drop box is only for disposing of medications in the form of pills and patches.

The sheriff’s office received a federal grant of $1,500 to purchase the bright green box, which is bolted to the floor.

“The one at the sheriff’s office was being used a lot so we thought a second location would better serve the community and be more convenient for people,” Heward said.

